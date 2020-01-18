The men's basketball team for Huntsville High School will be giving up an undisclosed amount of wins following the discovery that they were using an ineligible player.
Principal Aaron King released a statement Saturday evening stating that they player was used "unknowingly."
"We have made a self-report to the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA). As a result, we will forfeit all wins the ineligible player has played. We are in the process of notifying all schools we have played to that the official records may be corrected. Our basketball season will continue without the aforementioned ineligible player," said King.
Huntsville City Schools did not disclose the name of the player or how many games his participation will impact.
Right now, the Panthers are 16-8 overall and 3-1 in regional play. They are ranked number 12 in the State of Alabama.
