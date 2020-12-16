Huntsville High Panthers have successful signing day, sending two players to Power-five schools.

Jackson West and Tyler Bence signed their letters of intent to play college football Wednesday.
West is going to Florida State.
Bence is going to Vanderbilt. Bence was the first commit of the 2021 class for the Commodores.
Big signing day at Huntsville High School.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|41718
|565
|Mobile
|22488
|389
|Madison
|17454
|163
|Tuscaloosa
|15811
|193
|Montgomery
|14070
|262
|Shelby
|12983
|87
|Baldwin
|11061
|141
|Lee
|8857
|73
|Morgan
|8662
|64
|Etowah
|8156
|80
|Calhoun
|7966
|130
|Marshall
|7890
|64
|Houston
|6155
|51
|DeKalb
|5933
|49
|Cullman
|5831
|61
|Limestone
|5457
|49
|St. Clair
|5391
|62
|Lauderdale
|5200
|61
|Elmore
|5076
|74
|Walker
|4479
|116
|Talladega
|4448
|64
|Jackson
|4433
|27
|Colbert
|3915
|53
|Blount
|3881
|49
|Autauga
|3426
|43
|Coffee
|2971
|25
|Franklin
|2896
|34
|Dale
|2809
|59
|Chilton
|2585
|46
|Covington
|2563
|38
|Dallas
|2517
|34
|Russell
|2494
|6
|Escambia
|2291
|32
|Clarke
|2101
|24
|Tallapoosa
|2085
|93
|Chambers
|2040
|57
|Pike
|1754
|16
|Marion
|1716
|41
|Winston
|1667
|25
|Lawrence
|1617
|37
|Marengo
|1523
|25
|Bibb
|1504
|39
|Pickens
|1441
|24
|Geneva
|1427
|16
|Butler
|1332
|44
|Barbour
|1292
|30
|Cherokee
|1213
|24
|Fayette
|1199
|16
|Hale
|1159
|33
|Randolph
|1133
|28
|Washington
|1037
|23
|Clay
|1014
|28
|Henry
|1006
|8
|Monroe
|939
|10
|Cleburne
|892
|15
|Lamar
|870
|9
|Lowndes
|870
|30
|Macon
|855
|24
|Crenshaw
|793
|32
|Wilcox
|790
|19
|Conecuh
|784
|15
|Perry
|749
|9
|Bullock
|733
|20
|Sumter
|686
|22
|Greene
|552
|20
|Choctaw
|455
|20
|Coosa
|438
|4
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|56987
|757
|Davidson
|51549
|480
|Knox
|25478
|213
|Rutherford
|23272
|198
|Hamilton
|21969
|224
|Williamson
|14232
|103
|Sumner
|12925
|165
|Out of TN
|12421
|58
|Wilson
|9929
|103
|Unassigned
|8975
|45
|Montgomery
|8938
|102
|Sullivan
|8745
|149
|Washington
|8295
|134
|Blount
|7610
|71
|Maury
|7593
|92
|Putnam
|7211
|92
|Bradley
|7178
|50
|Sevier
|6770
|54
|Madison
|6644
|130
|Robertson
|5094
|65
|Hamblen
|4652
|68
|Tipton
|4521
|45
|Anderson
|4363
|41
|Greene
|4292
|80
|Gibson
|4105
|79
|Coffee
|3945
|52
|Dickson
|3773
|48
|Bedford
|3772
|46
|Dyer
|3724
|61
|Carter
|3637
|75
|Lawrence
|3604
|47
|McMinn
|3567
|60
|Warren
|3397
|24
|Cumberland
|3392
|44
|Roane
|3355
|40
|Obion
|3183
|64
|Loudon
|3108
|23
|Jefferson
|3031
|43
|Monroe
|2955
|48
|Hawkins
|2829
|45
|Franklin
|2809
|41
|Fayette
|2740
|42
|Weakley
|2577
|41
|Hardeman
|2538
|40
|Lincoln
|2512
|26
|Henderson
|2402
|38
|Rhea
|2394
|40
|Lauderdale
|2359
|26
|White
|2291
|28
|Carroll
|2274
|40
|Marshall
|2241
|25
|Hardin
|2196
|32
|Macon
|2187
|33
|Cheatham
|2185
|18
|Wayne
|2155
|15
|Cocke
|2139
|33
|Campbell
|2084
|27
|Trousdale
|2023
|12
|Henry
|1991
|28
|Giles
|1953
|54
|Haywood
|1917
|31
|Overton
|1794
|39
|Smith
|1746
|20
|DeKalb
|1679
|25
|McNairy
|1631
|35
|Johnson
|1624
|26
|Scott
|1580
|12
|Hickman
|1533
|22
|Fentress
|1528
|27
|Marion
|1526
|21
|Grainger
|1400
|21
|Crockett
|1373
|29
|Bledsoe
|1371
|6
|Lake
|1307
|11
|Claiborne
|1272
|11
|Chester
|1227
|25
|Unicoi
|1179
|34
|Morgan
|1129
|10
|Cannon
|1106
|5
|Decatur
|1086
|17
|Benton
|1029
|25
|Union
|1025
|7
|Lewis
|987
|17
|Grundy
|978
|14
|Humphreys
|936
|8
|Polk
|917
|15
|Sequatchie
|857
|5
|Jackson
|840
|17
|Meigs
|741
|13
|Stewart
|723
|19
|Clay
|687
|19
|Houston
|687
|21
|Perry
|662
|22
|Moore
|541
|4
|Pickett
|464
|16
|Van Buren
|464
|5
|Hancock
|259
|4