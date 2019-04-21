The Huntsville Havoc are heading back to the President's Cup Championship for the second year in a row.
The defending SPHL champs knocked off the Knoxville Ice Bears in two games during the second round of the playoffs. The Havoc beat the Ice Bears twice in overtime! Saturday's win comes at the hands of Nolan Kaiser who hit the game winning shot for the Havoc.
The Havoc now get the chance to defend their title with a three game series against in-state opponent, the Birmingham Bulls.
The series begins on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.
Related Content
- Huntsville Havoc's fight to defend the crown is far from over with win over Knoxville Ice Bears
- Huntsville outlasts Knoxville in OT
- Huntsville Havoc parade road closures
- Huntsville Havoc opens training camp
- President Trump defends ICE and policy of fighting illegal immigration
- It's game week for the Huntsville Havoc
- Knoxville based company buys 900 acres of TVA property
- Huntsville Havoc team visits Neonatal ICU at Huntsville Hospital
- Huntsville Havoc to face Pensacola Ice Flyers in Challenge Round of Playoffs
- Havoc clinch playoff berth
Scroll for more content...