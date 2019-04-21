Clear

Huntsville Havoc's fight to defend the crown is far from over with win over Knoxville Ice Bears

Havoc's Nolan Kaiser scores the game winning goal in overtime to send the Havoc back to the 'ship.

Posted: Apr. 20, 2019 11:29 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

The Huntsville Havoc are heading back to the President's Cup Championship for the second year in a row.

The defending SPHL champs knocked off the Knoxville Ice Bears in two games during the second round of the playoffs. The Havoc beat the Ice Bears twice in overtime! Saturday's win comes at the hands of Nolan Kaiser who hit the game winning shot for the Havoc.

The Havoc now get the chance to defend their title with a three game series against in-state opponent, the Birmingham Bulls.

The series begins on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events