Huntsville Havoc's fight to defend the crown is far from over with win over Knoxville Ice Bears

The Huntsville Havoc are heading back to the President's Cup Championship for the second year in a row.

The defending SPHL champs knocked off the Knoxville Ice Bears in two games during the second round of the playoffs. The Havoc beat the Ice Bears twice in overtime! Saturday's win comes at the hands of Nolan Kaiser who hit the game winning shot for the Havoc.

The Havoc now get the chance to defend their title with a three game series against in-state opponent, the Birmingham Bulls.

The series begins on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.