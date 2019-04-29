In the final minutes, the Havoc added an empty net goal to make the final score 4-2.
Related Content
- Huntsville Havoc win 2019 President's Cup
- Havoc win President's Cup Championship with 4-2 victory over Peoria
- Sikalis sends Havoc to the Presidents Cup Finals
- Havoc fall 3-2 in game 2 of President's Cup Finals
- Huntsville Havoc Win Second Straight Championship
- Huntsville Havoc parade road closures
- Huntsville Havoc opens training camp
- Havoc score 4 third period goals to take game one of President's Cup Finals
- It's game week for the Huntsville Havoc
- Huntsville Havoc team visits Neonatal ICU at Huntsville Hospital
Scroll for more content...