Huntsville Havoc off to best start in franchise history

The Huntsville Havoc are the hottest team in the SPHL.

In first place with a three-point lead, the team returns from an intense Virginia road trip off to an 8-0 start -- the best start in franchise history.

“There’s a lot of belief in the locker room. So it doesn’t really matter what the score is, we feel like we’re in the game,” head coach Glenn Detulleo said at practice Tuesday.

The team hasn’t just won every game on the schedule, they’ve done it big -- scoring twice the number of goals they’ve allowed. But the team has also been tested, with three of those eight games going to overtime --the last two into shootouts.

“[It’s] just a feeling of not if we can do it, it’s just a matter of when it’s gonna happen,” Detulleo said. “And when you’ve got that feeling in the locker room, you just try to roll with it as long as you can.”

Aside from the team’s record, one of the things that has really impressed Detulleo is how quickly his squad has developed great chemistry, both on and off the ice.

“There’s just a lot of really good things happening out there that maybe don’t show up in the stat sheet. You know, guys blocking shots and sticking up for each other and all those different things that I think when you put it all together, it’s how you win games and, ultimately, how you win championships.”

But you can’t mention stats without talking about Havoc center Sy Nutkevitch. The Canadian, now in his sixth season in Huntsville, leads the league with 15 points.

“I hope to keep up this pace for the whole year. I think it’s not really likely, but I think I just want to enjoy it while it’s going on, capitalize some of the bounces are going my way,” Nutkevitch said. “I also definitely put a little bit of work in this summer -- pretty motivated to come back this year and prove some people wrong.”

And with the early-season success, even new guys like Dominick Procopio are excited to bring the hot streak back to Havoc fans.

“Playing in front of the fans at the VBC’s been awesome, so to give ‘em an 8-0 start and come back on Wednesday,” he said, “just excited for the atmosphere and the energy they bring because we feed off it.”

Huntsville is back in action on Wednesday night against the Knoxville Ice Bears. Puck drop at the Von Braun Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.