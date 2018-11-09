Huntsville Havoc host first home game at the Von Braun Center

It was a big day for Huntsville Havoc at the VBC. In addition to the season opener, they raised the SPHL Championship banner.
Players also got their championship rings. Last year was the first President's Cup win since 2010.
