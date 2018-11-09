Clear
Huntsville Havoc host first home game at the Von Braun Center

The Huntsville Havoc host their first home game of the season.

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 10:12 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

It was a big day for Huntsville Havoc at the VBC. In addition to the season opener, they raised the SPHL Championship banner.

Players also got their championship rings. Last year was the first President's Cup win since 2010.

