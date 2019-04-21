Clear

Huntsville Havoc championship game tickets on sale Monday

The Havoc taking on the Birmingham Bulls in the 2019 SPHL President's Cup Championship series.

Posted: Apr. 21, 2019 10:17 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

The series between the Birmingham Bulls and the Huntsville Havoc begins Friday, April 26, at the Pelham Civic Complex. The puck drops for game one at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased through the Bulls front office by calling 205-620-6870. If you can’t make the short trip down I-65 to Birmingham, the game will be broadcast on 97.7 The Zone.

Game two is the following night, Saturday, April 27, back in Huntsville on Pharmacy First Ice at 7:35 p.m. Tickets go on sale Monday morning on ticketmaster.com or in the Havoc office.

If necessary, game three will be back in Pelham on Monday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m.

