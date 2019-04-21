Huntsville Havoc championship game tickets on sale Monday

The series between the Birmingham Bulls and the Huntsville Havoc begins Friday, April 26, at the Pelham Civic Complex. The puck drops for game one at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased through the Bulls front office by calling 205-620-6870. If you can’t make the short trip down I-65 to Birmingham, the game will be broadcast on 97.7 The Zone.

Game two is the following night, Saturday, April 27, back in Huntsville on Pharmacy First Ice at 7:35 p.m. Tickets go on sale Monday morning on ticketmaster.com or in the Havoc office.

If necessary, game three will be back in Pelham on Monday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m.