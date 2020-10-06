Huntsville Havoc announce return for 2020-2021 season

The Huntsville Havoc on Tuesday announced their return for the 2020-2021 season.

The team is part of The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL), which will have a season comprised of five teams and a 42-game regular-season schedule.

Those teams are the Birmingham Bulls, Huntsville Havoc, Knoxville Ice Bears, Macon Mayhem and Pensacola Ice Flyers. The regular season will start on Saturday, Dec. 26.

“Due to state and local restrictions related to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic that limit their ability to host spectators and the projected economic impacts to those teams, the Evansville Thunderbolts, Fayetteville Marksmen, Peoria Rivermen, Quad City Storm, and Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs will sit out the upcoming season and prepare to return for the 2021-2022 campaign,” the SPHL’s announcement on Tuesday said.

The Havoc have a scrimmage this Saturday and are going to try to have around 1,000 fans in attendance.

