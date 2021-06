Huntsville Havoc announce home schedule

The Huntsville Havoc will host 28 home games during the 2021-2022 SPHL season, the team announced Friday.

The majority of the team's games will be played on Fridays and Saturdays, including the home opener -- scheduled for Friday, Oct. 15.

All night games will start at 7 p.m., with puck drop on Sundays at 5 p.m.

Opponents and road games have not yet been announced.

The home games are as follows:

Friday, October 15, 2021

Friday, October 29, 2021

Friday, November 5, 2021

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Friday, November 12, 2021

Thursday, November 25, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, December 3, 2021

Friday, December 17, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021

Sunday, December 26, 2021

Thursday, December 30, 2021

Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022

Friday, January 21, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, February 5, 2022

Friday, February 11, 2022

Saturday, February 12, 2022

Sunday, February 20, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022

Friday, April 1, 2022

Saturday, April 2, 2022