Huntsville Havoc Win Second Straight Championship

The Huntsville Havoc hockey team has won its second straight Southern Professional Hockey Leage (SPHL) championship beating the Birmingham Bulls Saturday night.
Huntsville was winning 3-2 with time running down when the Bulls pulled their goaltender in order to bring on an extra attacker. In the final minutes, the Havoc added an empty net goal to make the final score 4-2.
It’s a repeat win for the Havoc who won the President’s cup in the SPHL last year. This year, the third seeded Havoc beat Pensacola in the playoff opener and then knocked off Knoxville to get to the finals.
Birmingham made it to the finals despite the team despite the fact it’s only the team’s second year in the SPHL. They had previously played in other leagues but had been inactive in recent years. The Havoc and Bulls met up 9 times during the regular season. The Havoc had a 5-4 edge in the regular season.
The President’s Cup will stay at home. The Huntsville Havoc are your 2018-19, BACK-TO-BACK Southern Professional Hockey League CHAMPIONS! ��#DefendedTheCrown�� pic.twitter.com/9YHjbHNO3r
— Huntsville Havoc (@HuntsvilleHavoc) April 28, 2019
SHARK. BAIT. 🦈#SPHLfinals | #DefendTheCrown👑 pic.twitter.com/8me2f973EK
— Huntsville Havoc (@HuntsvilleHavoc) April 28, 2019
