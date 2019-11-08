Huntsville Half Marathon set to be a cold one

We're all bracing for a cold Saturday.

If you're running in the Huntsville Half Marathon, you may be in for prime temperatures.

It's the spectators who will want to bundle up.

Before the on your mark, get set, go, runners and spectators will need to be prepared for the chilly temperatures.

"I’m not particularly nervous, I’m just excited to go out and race," said Conner Stevons, runner.

Conner Stevons is getting ready for the Huntsville Half. His preparations won't include extra layers.

“I’m from Michigan so, I’m kinda used to the cold, so it won’t be a huge issue for me. I’ll still go out and run in my shorts I’ll put on some arm sleeves and maybe some gloves if i feel like it," said Stevons.

The race director says he has seen all kinds of weather over the years.

“In the past we’ve have everything from freezing cold to extreme heat. Last year it started off really cool and with a heavy wind, that made it difficult for the runners. This year we are going to have a nice brisk start but then it’s going to warm up nicely during the day as they are out there and calm, not very windy, so it’s actually for the runners pretty ideal weather," said Marty Eaton, Huntsville Half Race Director.

At the start of the race, runners may need a light jacket. But at the finish line, the jacket will probably be gone.

“It’s fine to be chilly at the start, and they might put some extra clothing on, but I worry more about runners that then leave that extra stuff on and overheat later in the day," said Eaton.

While runners will be taking off layers, spectators will want to be dressed warmly.

"You're going to want to be sure to have your big parka on and something for your head, and definitely have your hands covered," said Suzanne Taylor, Owner of Fleet Feet Huntsville.

Eaton says there will be a place to stay warm.

“Both volunteer and spectators are going to be able to go inside the church if they need to to get out and get warmed up," he said.

The Huntsville Half starts and finishes at Hillwood Baptist Church on Saturday. The race starts at 8 a.m.