Clear
BREAKING NEWS Inmate escapes from Tuscumbia work release site Full Story

Huntsville High School basketball team back on the court after forfeiting wins

Huntsville high school men's basketball coach doesn't say much after team will have to forfeit wins this season.

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 6:55 PM
Posted By: Sophia Borrelli

Monday, Huntsville high school’s basketball team was back on the court.

It was the first game after the school admitted to using an ineligible player, leading it to forfeit several wins.

We asked head coach Christian Schweers about the ineligible player and what it means for the team moving forward.

He didn’t have much to say.

"No, not at liberty to talk about it. Appreciate it though," said Schweers, Huntsville high school men's basketball coach.

Over the weekend, the school released a statement saying it “self-admitted” to using the player to the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

Monday, the organization told WAAY 31 there’s been no official complaint about Huntsville High and if the school self-admitted the mistake, it will only forfeit the games the student played in.

In high school basketball, every team makes the playoffs, so losing the wins will only impact the team’s seeding.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
Florence
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Fayetteville
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 12°
Decatur
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Scottsboro
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events