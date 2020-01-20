Huntsville High School basketball team back on the court after forfeiting wins

Monday, Huntsville high school’s basketball team was back on the court.

It was the first game after the school admitted to using an ineligible player, leading it to forfeit several wins.

We asked head coach Christian Schweers about the ineligible player and what it means for the team moving forward.

He didn’t have much to say.

"No, not at liberty to talk about it. Appreciate it though," said Schweers, Huntsville high school men's basketball coach.

Over the weekend, the school released a statement saying it “self-admitted” to using the player to the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

Monday, the organization told WAAY 31 there’s been no official complaint about Huntsville High and if the school self-admitted the mistake, it will only forfeit the games the student played in.

In high school basketball, every team makes the playoffs, so losing the wins will only impact the team’s seeding.