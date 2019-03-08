Huntsville group raises over $2,500 for Lee County tornado victims

A group in Huntsville is raising money and collecting donations for tornado victims in Lee County, and some of the volunteers even took off of work to put together care packages.

The group put together 100 care kits full of items like water and diapers. Earlier this week, the group drove the care kits directly to people who needed them in Lee County. They also raised over $2,500 in less than 24 hours.

"When something that drastic happens that close to home, I think you have to do something. You just have to do it," said volunteer, Michael Pukish.

The group plans to continue bringing helpful items to Lee County. They said toiletries are most needed right now, and you can drop them off at IERUS Technologies.

"Fortunately, we were spared in those last round of storms that came through on Saturday and Sunday and the Huntsville area, and we want to do what we can to help out another area that's not too far away that we certainly have some personal ties to as well," said volunteer, Tyler Chandler.