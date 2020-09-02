Huntsville, Grissom High football game postponed due to ‘racially motivated’ social media posts

Huntsville City Schools announced late Wednesday that it is postponing Friday's football game between Grissom and Huntsville high schools due to "inappropriate posts on social media turned racially motivated and violent images into 'rivalry material.'"

The school system has not released additional details on the posts, other than to say it does not "tolerate violence or racism of any kind" and that the posts "do not reflect the mission, vision, and core values of the school district."

In its news release, the system said the students involved in the incident will be disciplined in accordance with the Behavioral Learning Guide.

The system does not say how many students are involved, or what the discipline will encompass.

The game now is scheduled for Sept. 24.