Huntsville, Florence hotels named among the best in Alabama

U.S. News & World Report named the Top 15 hotels in Alabama, and two North Alabama establishments made the list.

The Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa in Florence came in at No. 4 and The Westin in Huntsville came in at No. 6 on the ranked list. The Battle House Renaissance Mobile Hotel & Spa in Mobile came in at No. 1.

To rank hotels, the group computes a Hotel Score based on the following components:

Awards & Recognition: They evaluate the number and prominence of awards and recommendations a hotel has received from expert travel industry sources. A hotel with several accolades may accumulate a high number of Awards & Recognition points. However, all such awards and recommendations are not considered equal. Some are highly selective and may apply to only a handful of hotels across the globe; hotels that have earned these more selective accolades will receive a higher number of points in the Awards & Recognition category. Other awards apply to a vast number of hotels and are thus considered less selective and worth fewer points. Each year, we evaluate award sources and seek out the top industry influencers to take into consideration. A hotel may receive up to 10 points for Awards & Recognition. In addition, up to 3 more points may be earned by hotels with a higher than expected ratio of accolade points to popularity (as approximated by user review counts), acknowledging that newer or less-visited hotels may go above and beyond to earn critic accolades.

Hotel Class: A hotel's class rating – a 3.5-, 4-, 4.5- or 5-star rating – is a general indicator of quality. However, it is by no means universal. Many travelers may be surprised to learn that a hotel labeled a 3-star property by one publication may be considered a 4.5-star property by another. In our analysis, U.S. News editors have reviewed multiple sources to estimate the mean-average class rating for each hotel that they rank. In their rankings calculation, a hotel may receive up to 10 points for its average hotel class. The number of points is directly proportional to the class rating. A 3.5-star hotel receives 7 out of 10 points, a 4-star hotel receives 8 out of 10 points, a 4.5-star hotel receives 9 out of 10 points and a 5-star hotel receives 10 out of 10 points.

Guest Rating: A hotel's Guest Rating is calculated using data provided under license by TripAdvisor. The Guest Rating is worth between 7.5 and 12.5 points in our hotel rankings methodology, with the weighting based on the number of underlying guest reviews. Hotels with fewer guest reviews will see a guest rating weighted closer to 7.5 points, whereas hotels with thousands of guest reviews will have higher weightings for the Guest Rating.

U.S. News combines the number of points earned by the hotel and divide that by the number of points for which the hotel was eligible. On a given list, hotels are ranked highest to lowest according to the calculated Hotel Score.

Here’s the complete list:

1. The Battle House Renaissance Mobile Hotel & Spa - Mobile

2. Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa - Pt. Clear

3. Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook, Autograph Collection - Mountain Brook

4. Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa - Florence

5. Fort Conde Inn - Mobile

6. The Westin - Huntsville

7. Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa - Hoover

8. Wind Creek Casino & Hotel - Atmore

9. Wind Creek Wetumpka - Wetumpka

10. Elyton Hotel, Autograph Collection - Birmingham

11. Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza Hotel - Mobile

12. Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa at the Convention Center - Montgomery

13. Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort & Spa at Grand National - Opelika

14. The Admiral Hotel - Mobile

15. Perdido Beach Resort - Orange Beach