Huntsville Firefighters working to put out overnight house fire

Huntsville Fire and Rescue are investigating what caused a duplex fire early Tuesday morning.

It happened on the 3-thousand block of Bradley Street in Huntsville. Crews were called to the scene around 2 AM. Officials told WAAY 31 the fire started on the front porch, but aren't sure how it was started. Ten people were in the home at the time of the fire and all made it out safely. Crews do say a pet Chihuahua, Cocoa, is missing. The home is a total loss.

WAAY 31 talked with one person living in the duplex who said he was sleeping on the couch when he woke up to orange lights by the window and started yelling for everyone to get out. The Red Cross is helping everyone who lived in the duplex to find a new place to stay.

Firefighters are investigating what caused the fire.