Huntsville Fire and Rescue says it has multiple units on the scene of a building fire on Crimson Rose Drive Friday morning. Crews are asking everyone to avoid the area at this time.
Stay with WAAY 31 for the latest on this story.
Posted: Apr 23, 2021 6:02 AM
Updated: Apr 23, 2021 6:04 AM
Related Content
- Huntsville firefighters are on the scene of a fire
- Costco evacuated, Huntsville Fire & Rescue on scene
- Huntsville firefighters investigating overnight house fire
- Huntsville firefighters respond to fire on carport
- Firefighters respond to fire in Huntsville neighborhood
- Firefighters respond to Huntsville house fire
- Huntsville firefighters respond to vacant house fire
- Huntsville firefighters battle fire at local motel
- Huntsville firefighters battle fire on Pansy Street
- Huntsville firefighters investigating overnight house fire
Scroll for more content...