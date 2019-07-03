Huntsville Fire sends multiple units to Overleaf Point house fire

Update:

HEMSI says no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

It is believed the fire started in the attic.

Huntsville Fire says the call came in about 7:50 a.m., and that no one has lived inside the home for a couple of years.

From earlier:

Huntsville Fire and Rescue has multiple units on the scene of a structure fire at 104 Overleaf Point.

Please avoid this area.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates as we get them