Photo Gallery 1 Images
Update:
HEMSI says no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.
It is believed the fire started in the attic.
Huntsville Fire says the call came in about 7:50 a.m., and that no one has lived inside the home for a couple of years.
From earlier:
Huntsville Fire and Rescue has multiple units on the scene of a structure fire at 104 Overleaf Point.
Please avoid this area.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates as we get them
Related Content
- Huntsville Fire sends multiple units to Overleaf Point house fire
- Multiple Huntsville Fire units respond to structure fire
- Huntsville storage units damaged in overnight fire
- Huntsville firefighters investigating overnight house fire
- Fire burns through house in Huntsville
- House fire reported in Northwest Huntsville
- Huntsville house fire leaves inside destroyed
- Firefighters respond to Huntsville house fire
- Two injured in house fire in Huntsville
- Huntsville firefighters respond to vacant house fire
Scroll for more content...