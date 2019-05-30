Clear

Huntsville Fire returns to fight hot spots at Magnolia Place

On Wednesday, a fire tore through 15 apartments and left at least 20 people without a home.

Posted: May 30, 2019 12:02 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

The Huntsville Fire Department returned to Magnolia Place Apartments Thursday to extinguish hot spots.

Firefighters let some people back in to get their belongings on the side of the apartment complex with the least amount of damage.

People who live in the most damaged apartments might not ever be able to get back in. It all hinges on what the investigators say and what the property owners decide to do next.

Fourteen of the 15 units affected were occupied before being destroyed.

