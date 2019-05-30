Photo Gallery 1 Images
The Huntsville Fire Department returned to Magnolia Place Apartments Thursday to extinguish hot spots.
On Wednesday, a fire tore through 15 apartments and left at least 20 people without a home.
Firefighters let some people back in to get their belongings on the side of the apartment complex with the least amount of damage.
People who live in the most damaged apartments might not ever be able to get back in. It all hinges on what the investigators say and what the property owners decide to do next.
Fourteen of the 15 units affected were occupied before being destroyed.
Related Content
- Huntsville Fire returns to fight hot spots at Magnolia Place
- Huntsville native returns home from fighting Camp Fire
- Panoply festival returns to Huntsville
- Spotting hazardous trees
- Fight broke out at Huntsville High School
- Huntsville City Schools return on Wednesday
- Opting out of vaccines leaves these US 'hot spots' most vulnerable for outbreaks
- Huntsville Junior High School teacher placed on administrative leave
- Temporary signs placed on North Huntsville road to enforce speed
- Huntsville named most affordable place to live in America
Scroll for more content...