Two people displaced following Sunday evening house fire in west Huntsville

Huntsville Fire and Rescue said a woman and a child were displaced after a fire broke out at a house in west Huntsville.

Crews responded to a house fire in the 3000 block of Fairacres Road SW in Huntsville around 5 p.m. Sunday evening. They said one room was heavily damaged by flames and there was smoke damage throughout the home.

No one was injured in the fire, but the Red Cross also responded to help out the residents.

The homeowner told WAAY 31 that this was the second fire at the home in less than a year. The first one happened during the winter.

The cause of Sunday's fire is under investigation.