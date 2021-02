Huntsville Fire and Rescue has multiple units at the scene of a structure fire in the 1100 block of Wellman Avenue around 4 p.m. Friday.

The fire is in the Five Points area.

The fire happened at an eight-unit apartment. Five of the units were vacant.

Four adults are displaced. No injuries are reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

It’s at the corner of Wellman Avenue and Lacy Street.

