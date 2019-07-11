Clear
Huntsville Fire responds to house fire on Teejay Circle

Fire officials say no one was in the home at the time of the fire

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 6:30 PM
Updated: Jul 11, 2019 6:51 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville Fire and Rescue says a call came in around 5:53 p.m. for a house fire on Teejay Circle.

Fire officials say no one was in the home at the time of the fire, and the damage is mainly to the attic and is severe. Crews say there is minor damage in the home's living space.

Huntsville police and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. also responded to the fire.

