Huntsville Fire and Rescue says a call came in around 5:53 p.m. for a house fire on Teejay Circle.
Fire officials say no one was in the home at the time of the fire, and the damage is mainly to the attic and is severe. Crews say there is minor damage in the home's living space.
Huntsville police and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. also responded to the fire.
Related Content
- Huntsville Fire responds to house fire on Teejay Circle
- Huntsville fire responds to house fire on Eastbrook Circle
- Crews respond to house fire at Jeannette Circle in Huntsville
- Firefighters respond to Huntsville house fire
- Huntsville firefighters respond to vacant house fire
- Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews extinguish house fire on Ortega Circle
- Huntsville Fire responds to Chase Valley Drive house fire
- Huntsville fire crews respond to apartment fire
- Huntsville Fire responds to early morning fire
- Huntsville crews respond to house fire at Belafonte Court
Scroll for more content...