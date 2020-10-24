Huntsville Fire responds to house fire along Governors Drive

Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews responded to a house fire early Saturday evening.

Seven units were called out to a home in the 1200 block of Governors Drive around 5:30 p.m.

Huntsville Police also sent out an alert to state that the eastbound lanes of Governors Drive were being blocked off while the fire was being worked.

Fire officials said the owner of the home was not around when the fire started and its cause is under investigation. Crews were able to get the fire under control within 10 minutes.