Huntsville Fire responds to fire on Bonnie Oaks Drive

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 7:53 PM
Updated: Jan 22, 2020 8:01 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Huntsville Fire and Rescue sent multiple units to a structure fire at 2549 Bonnie Oaks Drive early Wednesday evening.

Fire started about 6:40 p.m. in the garage and spread into the attic, officials said.

One woman, who was not at home when the fire started, is displaced.

There is fire damage to the garage and water damage to other parts of the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

