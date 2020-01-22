Huntsville Fire and Rescue sent multiple units to a structure fire at 2549 Bonnie Oaks Drive early Wednesday evening.
Fire started about 6:40 p.m. in the garage and spread into the attic, officials said.
One woman, who was not at home when the fire started, is displaced.
There is fire damage to the garage and water damage to other parts of the home.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Related Content
- Huntsville Fire responds to fire on Bonnie Oaks Drive
- Huntsville Fire responds to Chase Valley Drive house fire
- Huntsville fire crews respond to apartment fire
- Huntsville Fire responds to early morning fire
- Huntsville firefighters respond to fire on carport
- Firefighters respond to fire in Huntsville neighborhood
- Firefighters respond to Huntsville house fire
- Huntsville firefighters respond to vacant house fire
- Huntsville fire responds to house fire on Eastbrook Circle
- Huntsville Fire responding to Blue Spring Road business fire
Scroll for more content...