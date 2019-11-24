Huntsville Fire responds to Sunday night house fire

Huntsville Fire and Rescue is working to put out a fire that broke out at a home in the 2000 block of Dellbrook Drive.
The call for the fire went out shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday night.
WAAY 31 News has a reporter on the way to the scene. This article will be updated.
