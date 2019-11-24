Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville Fire responds to Sunday night house fire Full Story

Huntsville Fire responds to Sunday night house fire

Huntsville Fire and Rescue working to put out a house fire in the 2000 block of Dellbrook Drive on Sunday night.
Huntsville Fire and Rescue working to put out a house fire in the 2000 block of Dellbrook Drive on Sunday night.

The fire broke out Sunday night shortly before 9 p.m.

Posted: Nov 24, 2019 9:05 PM
Updated: Nov 24, 2019 9:21 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Huntsville Fire and Rescue is working to put out a fire that broke out at a home in the 2000 block of Dellbrook Drive.

The call for the fire went out shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday night.

WAAY 31 News has a reporter on the way to the scene. This article will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Florence
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Fayetteville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Decatur
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events