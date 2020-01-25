2 adults, 2 children displaced following Huntsville house fire

A family in north Huntsville is without a home tonight after their house caught fire Saturday evening.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to the fire in the 2400 block of Mount Vernon Road, which is near Blue Spring Road, around 7:10 p.m.

When they arrived there was smoke coming fromthe home and flames were visible.

Captain Frank McKenzie said two adults and two children were displaced as a result of the fire. One of the adults was treated for smoke inhilation.

Two dogs were also in the home during the fire, an adult dog and a puppy, and both were able to be rescued. McKenzie said they were both lifeless when they were pulled from the home, but they were able to be revived on scene by firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WAAY 31 has a crew on the way to the scene. This story will be updated.