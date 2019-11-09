Huntsville Fire responds to Saturday afternoon apartment fire

Clear
Firefighters responded around 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Posted: Nov 9, 2019 3:54 PM
Updated: Nov 9, 2019 4:14 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

At least three units with Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to an apartment fire in the 4400 block of Myrtlewood Drive Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews arrived shortly after 3:30 p.m. It's not known if there were any injuries as a result of the fire. 

Firefighters at the scene said the fire may have started in one of the upstairs units. They were in the process of putting out hotspots about 30 minutes after they first arrived. 

They told WAAY 31 that there weren't many flames, but said there was a fair amount of smoke. 

WAAY 31 has a reporter at the scene. This story will be updated as we learn more.

