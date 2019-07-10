Huntsville Fire responds to Limestone County garage fire

Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to a garage fire Wednesday afternoon on Barlow Road in Limestone County.

Huntsville Fire says the fire broke out around 2 p.m. in a detached garage. Crews reported heavy smoke coming from the building, and a small amount of water from a firetruck was used to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading.

According to Huntsville Fire, the homeowner was in the house at the time of the fire, reported hearing an explosion and ran outside. Officials say they found smoke coming from the building and then called 911.

There was minor damage to the building and its inside, but it is not a total loss, Huntsville Fire says. The incident remains under investigation.