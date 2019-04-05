Clear

Huntsville Fire responds to Chase Valley Drive house fire

Huntsville Fire and Rescue reports it is responding to a house fire at 105 Chase Valley Drive.

Posted: Apr. 5, 2019 1:01 PM
Updated: Apr. 5, 2019 1:22 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

UPDATE: The fire is out. There was heavy smoke inside when firefighters arrived. No one was home at the time.

From earlier:

Seven units are on scene.

Avoid the area if possible.

