Huntsville Fire responds to Chase Valley Drive house fire

UPDATE: The fire is out. There was heavy smoke inside when firefighters arrived. No one was home at the time.
From earlier:
Huntsville Fire and Rescue reports it is responding to a house fire at 105 Chase Valley Drive.
Seven units are on scene.
Avoid the area if possible.
