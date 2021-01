Huntsville Fire and Rescue has multiple units on the scene of a structure fire at 2111 Cecille Drive SW.

Avoid the area if possible. Use caution if you cannot.

Six units have responded to the call that came in about 4:53 a.m. Sunday, said Dan Wilkerson, Fire Marshal.

The fire was still burning as of 8 a.m.

