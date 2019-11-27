Huntsville Fire responding to structure fire at Calhoun Street, Clinton Avenue

Huntsville Fire and Rescue has multiple units on the scene of a structure fire at the historic Ware House at the corner of Calhoun Street and Clinton Avenue E.

No people were home at the time of the fire, just a few pets.

Fire at a home at Clinton Avenue and Church Street. (Will Robinson-Smith photo) Fire at a home at Clinton Avenue and Church Street. (Will Robinson-Smith photo)

The Ware House dates back to 1888.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.