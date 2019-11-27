Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville Fire responding to structure fire at Calhoun Street, Clinton Avenue Full Story

Huntsville Fire responding to structure fire at Calhoun Street, Clinton Avenue

Huntsville Fire and Rescue has multiple units on the scene of a structure fire at the corner of Calhoun Street and Clinton Avenue E.

Posted: Nov 27, 2019 10:22 PM
Updated: Nov 27, 2019 11:29 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Photo Gallery 1 Images

Huntsville Fire and Rescue has multiple units on the scene of a structure fire at the historic Ware House at the corner of Calhoun Street and Clinton Avenue E.

No people were home at the time of the fire, just a few pets. 

Fire at a home at Clinton Avenue and Church Street. (Will Robinson-Smith photo)

The Ware House dates back to 1888.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Florence
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events