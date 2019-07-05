Clear
Huntsville Fire responds to 'total loss' Levert Street structure fire

Please avoid this area.

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 11:56 AM
Updated: Jul 5, 2019 12:18 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin, Josh Rayburn

Photo Gallery 1 Images

UPDATE:

Jay Gates, Huntsville Fire district chief, said the house is supposed to be a vacant. He said there is no floor or ceiling in the house, which also doesn't have gas or electricity.

No one is believed to have been inside.

The house is a total loss.

From earlier:

Huntsville Fire and Rescue has multiple units on the scene of a structure fire at 2108 Levert St.

Please avoid this area.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.

