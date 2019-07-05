Huntsville Fire responds to 'total loss' Levert Street structure fire

Photo Gallery 1 Images
UPDATE:
Jay Gates, Huntsville Fire district chief, said the house is supposed to be a vacant. He said there is no floor or ceiling in the house, which also doesn't have gas or electricity.
No one is believed to have been inside.
The house is a total loss.
From earlier:
Huntsville Fire and Rescue has multiple units on the scene of a structure fire at 2108 Levert St.
Please avoid this area.
