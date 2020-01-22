Clear
Huntsville Fire responding to Eastland Drive structure fire

Please avoid this area.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 6:08 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Huntsville Fire and Rescue reports it has multiple units on the scene of a structure fire at 4207 Eastland Drive.

Use caution if you cannot.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates

