Huntsville Fire and Rescue says it is responding to a business fire at 3700 Blue Spring Road at Best Wings (Suite B).
Huntsville Fire has 6 units on scene.
Avoid the area if possible.
Check back for updates.
Related Content
- Huntsville Fire responding to Blue Spring Road business fire
- Huntsville police on shooting scene off Blue Spring Road
- Firefighters busy responding to fires in Lacey's Spring, Union Grove
- Huntsville Fire responds to early morning fire
- Huntsville fire crews respond to apartment fire
- Huntsville firefighters respond to fire on carport
- Firefighters respond to fire in Huntsville neighborhood
- Firefighters respond to Huntsville house fire
- Huntsville firefighters respond to vacant house fire
- Huntsville man taken to hospital after drive-by shooting on Blue Spring Road
Scroll for more content...