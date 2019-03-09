Clear
Huntsville Fire responding to Blue Spring Road business fire

Avoid the area if possible

Posted: Mar. 9, 2019 1:17 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Huntsville Fire and Rescue says it is responding to a business fire at 3700 Blue Spring Road at Best Wings (Suite B).

Huntsville Fire has 6 units on scene.

Avoid the area if possible. 

Check back for updates.

