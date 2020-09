Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews responded to a house fire Sunday night around 9 o'clock.

Officials said the fire broke out at a home in the 2100 block of Edinburgh Drive, just west of South Memorial Parkway.

In a statement, they said multiple units responded to the fire. It's unknown if anyone was injured in the fire.

WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene. This article will be updated as we learn more.