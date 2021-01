Huntsville Fire and Rescue has multiple units on the scene of a fire at apartments located at 4304 Myrtlewood Drive.

Don Webster, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services spokesman, said a man and woman have been taken to Huntsville Hospital due to burns and smoke inhalation.

A third patient alos is being treated.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates