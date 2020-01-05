Clear
Huntsville Fire fights Sunday afternoon house fire

Crews were called to the scene shortly after 3 p.m. to a house in the 4900 block of Roebuck Road.

Posted: Jan 5, 2020 3:26 PM
Updated: Jan 5, 2020 4:19 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith, Alex Torres-Perez

A family of four was displaced following an afternoon house fire in north Huntsville.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded with multiple units to a home in the 4900 block of Roebuck Road shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday. 

Captain Frank McKenzie said that one adult and three children were displaced as a result of the fire. He added that there was smoke damage to the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation..

 

