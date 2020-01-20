Huntsville Fire explains how to stay safe and warm in dangerously low temps

As we keep an eye on dangerously low temperatures across North Alabama, firefighters want to remind you how to warm up safely.

The big thing to keep an eye on is where you're placing things like space heaters. Heaters plugged in for more than an hour can get overheated and start fires, especially if they're plugged into an extension cord. If you're outside this morning, Huntsville Fire District Chief Jay Gates wants to remind you to make sure to bundle up.

"Be aware of your surroundings and be prepared when you go out. Carry coats and be in layers. We don’t want to have to have any one who gets too cold and we have a cold emergency that way," said Gates.

He also said be especially mindful of candles. If a draft knocks them over, it can start a fire quickly, especially if the candle is next to something flammable like a curtain.