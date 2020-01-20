As we keep an eye on dangerously low temperatures across North Alabama, firefighters want to remind you how to warm up safely.
The big thing to keep an eye on is where you're placing things like space heaters. Heaters plugged in for more than an hour can get overheated and start fires, especially if they're plugged into an extension cord. If you're outside this morning, Huntsville Fire District Chief Jay Gates wants to remind you to make sure to bundle up.
"Be aware of your surroundings and be prepared when you go out. Carry coats and be in layers. We don’t want to have to have any one who gets too cold and we have a cold emergency that way," said Gates.
He also said be especially mindful of candles. If a draft knocks them over, it can start a fire quickly, especially if the candle is next to something flammable like a curtain.
Related Content
- Huntsville Fire explains how to stay safe and warm in dangerously low temps
- Dangerous heat as temps hit the mid-90s
- Huntsville Police explain firework ban
- Huntsville Utilities explains energy consumption
- Staying safe in extreme sun
- Madison County residents trying to beat the heat and stay safe as temps rise
- Huntsville organizations helping those outside stay warm during cold weather
- Alabama dangerously low on troopers, group says
- Huntsville Utilities lineman explains Hurricane relief efforts
- Guntersville Hydrofest fans try to stay cool in high temps