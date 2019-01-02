Huntsville Fire crews battle early morning house fire

Huntsville Fire worked to put out a house fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out just after 6:00 in the morning along Chadwell Road. Firefighters said there was no one in the home at the time, however, they said at least one person does live at the house and has several people who live with them. When fire crews arrived on the scene, flames were coming through the roof of the house. Crews said most of the damage happened around the chimney and roof area.

Right now, firefighters said they’re not sure what caused the fire, but they are investigating.