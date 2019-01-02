Huntsville Fire worked to put out a house fire early Wednesday morning.
The fire broke out just after 6:00 in the morning along Chadwell Road. Firefighters said there was no one in the home at the time, however, they said at least one person does live at the house and has several people who live with them. When fire crews arrived on the scene, flames were coming through the roof of the house. Crews said most of the damage happened around the chimney and roof area.
Right now, firefighters said they’re not sure what caused the fire, but they are investigating.
Related Content
- Huntsville Fire crews battle early morning house fire
- Crews battle early morning fire in Elkmont
- Crews battle house fire in Limestone County
- Early morning fire destroys Huntsville apartment building
- Huntsville man dies in house fire early Saturday morning
- Huntsville fire crews respond to apartment fire
- Officials investigating early morning house fire
- Four killed in early morning house fire in Tennessee
- Man suffers injuries from early morning house fire
- Early morning house fire in Decatur displaces two men
Scroll for more content...