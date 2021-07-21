Huntsville Fire and Rescue recruiting firefighters, dispatchers

If you want to help others in your community, joining Huntsville Fire and Rescue may be the job for you.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue is looking for firefighters and dispatchers who are courageous and have a passion for helping their community.

Cory Green, the recruiter for Huntsville Fire and Rescue, was raised by his mother in Huntsville. He said from a young age he knew he wanted to work in a field that helps others. Now, he's recruiting individuals who have that same passion.

"A lot of people don’t know exactly what they want to do," said Green. "I want to be that guy that shows them that this is a job you should do to fulfill that role, to fulfill a purpose."

Fire Chief Mac McFarlen said numbers were down in the last two recruiting classes. McFarlen said he's looking for a training class between 15 and 30 people.

Applications open on Friday and close on August 31. You can learn more, here.