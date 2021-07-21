Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville Police evacuating residents near ‘barricaded subject’ on Thorntons Way Circle Full Story

Huntsville Fire and Rescue recruiting firefighters, dispatchers

Applications open on Friday and close on August 31. You can learn more, here.

Posted: Jul 21, 2021 6:14 PM
Updated: Jul 21, 2021 6:18 PM
Posted By: Olivia Schueller

If you want to help others in your community, joining Huntsville Fire and Rescue may be the job for you. 

Huntsville Fire and Rescue is looking for firefighters and dispatchers who are courageous and have a passion for helping their community. 

Cory Green, the recruiter for Huntsville Fire and Rescue, was raised by his mother in Huntsville. He said from a young age he knew he wanted to work in a field that helps others. Now, he's recruiting individuals who have that same passion. 

"A lot of people don’t know exactly what they want to do," said Green. "I want to be that guy that shows them that this is a job you should do to fulfill that role, to fulfill a purpose." 

Fire Chief Mac McFarlen said numbers were down in the last two recruiting classes. McFarlen said he's looking for a training class between 15 and 30 people. 

Applications open on Friday and close on August 31. You can learn more, here. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events