Huntsville Fire and Rescue tackle south Huntsville house fire

Huntsville Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a house fire in south Huntsville.
Crews responded to the scene in the 13000 block of Wyandotte Drive around 6:20 a.m. Thursday morning.
WAAY 31 has a crew on the scene and will update this story with the latest information.
