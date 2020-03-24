Clear
Huntsville Fire and Rescue responds to structure fire on Chantry Place SE

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 8:17 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville Fire and Rescue says multiple units are at the scene of a structure fire on Chantry Place SE.

The public is asked to avoid this area.

