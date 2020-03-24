Huntsville Fire and Rescue responds to structure fire on Chantry Place SE

Huntsville Fire and Rescue says multiple units are at the scene of a structure fire on Chantry Place SE.
The public is asked to avoid this area.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.
