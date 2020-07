Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded Thursday morning to a fire at Reed Contracting on Nick Fitcheard Road in Huntsville.

Reed specializes in highway construction, including asphalt paving and products.

The fire started on a conveyor belt where they load asphalt. The conveyor belt and plywood caught on fire. Crews are still investigating the cause.

Assistant Fire Marshal Jude Jennings said the call came in at 5:45 a.m., and no one was injured. The fire was put out as of 7:30 a.m.