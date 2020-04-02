Clear
Huntsville Fire and Rescue investigates fire at business on Poplar Avenue

Posted: Apr 2, 2020 8:07 AM
Updated: Apr 2, 2020 8:39 AM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

Huntsville Fire and Rescue is investigating a fire at a business.

It happened at MJ's Quick Stop on Poplar Avenue and McCrary Street.

Officials at the scene said the call came in at 6:36 a.m., and they were able to put the fire out by 7 a.m. No one was inside of the building at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

The fire is under investigation.

