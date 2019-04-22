Clear
Huntsville police: Traffic stop led to officer-involved shooting on Wilkenson Drive

Huntsville police: Traffic stop led to officer-involved shooting on Wilkenson Drive

Officials responded to a shooting on Wilkenson Drive at Meridian Street.

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 4:44 PM
Updated: Apr. 22, 2019 5:42 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say a traffic stop around 4:27 p.m. Monday led to officer-involved shooting on Wilkenson Drive at Meridian Street

During the stop, police say the suspect assaulted the officer, and the officer opened fire. The suspect was taken to the hospital and is alive.

An investigation is ongoing. Huntsville Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene.

 

