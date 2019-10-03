Clear

Huntsville Fire and Rescue respond to grass brush fire at landfill

The department received the call about a small fire at 4:15 a.m.

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 6:28 AM
Updated: Oct 3, 2019 7:21 AM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

Huntsville Fire and Rescue has units on the scene of a small grass brush fire at a landfill in South Huntsville.

This is on Leeman Ferry Road off of Airport Road and Johnson Road.

We are working to learn more details on the fire.

