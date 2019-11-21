Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville firefighters investigating overnight house fire Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville firefighters investigating overnight house fire

No one was injured after an overnight house fire on Venetian Way in Huntsville.

Posted: Nov 21, 2019 4:11 AM
Posted By: Jessica Burrell

Huntsville Fire and Rescue is investigating an early morning house fire on Venetian Way.

According to first responders, the call came in just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Firefighters battled the fire from outside the home because they said it was too dangerous to go inside. 

We're told authorities turned off the power to the home and later went back inside to put out the fire. 

The home was not occupied and is believed to be a total loss. 

No injuries were reported. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events