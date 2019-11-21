Huntsville firefighters investigating overnight house fire

Huntsville Fire and Rescue is investigating an early morning house fire on Venetian Way.
According to first responders, the call came in just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
Firefighters battled the fire from outside the home because they said it was too dangerous to go inside.
We're told authorities turned off the power to the home and later went back inside to put out the fire.
The home was not occupied and is believed to be a total loss.
No injuries were reported.
