Huntsville Fire and Rescue looking for more firefighter and dispatcher applicants

On Monday, the fire department had just over 100 applicants.

Posted: Jul 26, 2021 6:59 PM
Updated: Jul 26, 2021 7:00 PM
Posted By: Olivia Schueller

Huntsville Fire Department is seeing fewer applications than expected for dispatchers and firefighters.

On Friday, the fire department started accepting applications for firefighters and dispatchers

Recruiter, Cory Green, said he’s confident the number of applications will rise in the next six weeks. On Monday, the fire department had just over 100 applicants. Green said because of the pandemic, the fire department is recruiting twice a year, to increase its number of applicants.

“Covid had a tremendous effect on last year's recruitment so we didn’t get the numbers we desire,” said Green. “So hopefully, this time around will be able to have more face-to-face interactions and more things that we can do to get our numbers up higher.“

The fire department is looking for a training class of 15 to 30 people.

