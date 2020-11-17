Huntsville Fire and Rescue is looking to hire more firefighters

Leaders with Huntsville Fire and Rescue are looking to hire more firefighters to join their team.

The department's fire recruiter, Cory Green, told WAAY 31 they are seeing a few more firefighters retire this year than in previous years, and the coronavirus may be the reason behind it.

A firefighter with Huntsville Fire and Rescue, Kelly Webber, said when he's gearing up to go on a rescue, fear of the coronavirus is the last thing on his mind because the department gives them all the equipment they need to stay safe.

“Anything we need, they’re right on top of it getting it to us," said Webber. "We do checks on our equipment and our PPE every morning, make sure we have enough. If we’re getting low on something, they’ll bring it that day."

Green said about half the department is at the age where they can retire, and while getting exposed to the virus may be in the back of their minds:

“They’ve dealt with dangerous situations their whole career," said Green. "The COVID is something serious and something we should be concerned about, but I think our guys are trained to deal with all type of events."

They're prepared for any situation because of their continuous training.

“We’re handling, we’re stretching our guys a little thinner than we’re used to, but our guys are highly trained and able to handle the situations," he said.

Webber said there's never a dull day working for the department.

“I mean every day’s an adventure. You could be doing CPR in the morning, fighting a fire at lunch and recovering an injured hiker after supper, so there’s a vast variety of things that we do. It’s not just fighting fires, it’s not just medical calls," he said.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue plans to open the application on Monday.

If you want to join the team, you'll have about a month to do so.