Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville Fire and Rescue investigate early morning fire Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville Fire and Rescue investigate early morning fire

Multiple units responded to the home on Larkwood Circle.

Posted: Jan 3, 2020 4:00 AM
Updated: Jan 3, 2020 4:04 AM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

Huntsville Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a house fire in the 2000 block of Larkwood Circle. 

Officials told us a neighbor called the fire in around 12:30 Friday morning. It took crews about 30 minutes to put the fire out and about an hour to put out hotspots. They told us the whole roof was on fire when they arrived. 

This story is developing. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events