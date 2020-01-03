Huntsville Fire and Rescue investigate early morning fire

Huntsville Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a house fire in the 2000 block of Larkwood Circle.
Officials told us a neighbor called the fire in around 12:30 Friday morning. It took crews about 30 minutes to put the fire out and about an hour to put out hotspots. They told us the whole roof was on fire when they arrived.
This story is developing. We will update this as more information becomes available.
